Trout Run -- Mark E. Baer, 62, of Trout Run died as a result of a traffic fatality on December 31, 2021 in Louisiana.

Mark was born on December 9, 1959, a son to Lee and Ann “Mitzi” (Smith) Baer.

Mark was passionate about math and there was rarely a problem he couldn’t solve. His sense of humor will be missed by all. He was an accomplished swimmer in high school and had fond memories of those years of his life. He worked as an electrical and mechanical engineer for ShopVac corporation for 20 years. In his leisure time he enjoyed golfing, traveling, playing poker, and spending time building things in his garage.

He is survived by his daughters; Jessica Baer of Jersey Shore, Nicole Baer (Michael Cauley) of Pittsburgh, and Alyshia Baer of Boalsburg, a granddaughter, Charlotte Baer, brothers; Gary (Tonya) and Larry Baer (Tim Weatherford), sisters; Diane (Dan) Campbell and Brenda (Dan) Pitonyak; as well as his parents Lee and Ann Baer.

A private family memorial service will be held, with a celebration of life to be celebrated in the summer, with details to be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mark’s name to a charity in support of breast cancer of your choosing.

