Watsontown -- Mark D. Siple, 54, of Watsontown, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at The Gatehouse Hospice, Williamsport.

Born May 1, 1965 in Brookville, he was the son of Marsha A. (Cable) Siple and the late Donald R. Siple Jr. On March 25, 2017, he married Kristin L. Hunter, and together they celebrated 3 years of marriage.

Mark was a graduate of Brookville High School. He served honorably from 1990 to 2012 in the Army National Guard, retiring as a Unit Trainer. Mark was a disabled Veteran and got the Meritorious Service Medal and an Air Medal for service in Iraq, and numerous other military awards. While in the service he was a pilot for Chinook and Huey helicopters.

He was a pilot in Pennsylvania, and was last employed at STAT Medevac in Clarion. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.

In addition to his mother, Marsha, and wife, Kristin Hunter-Siple, he is survived by his daughter: Sierra D. Hornberger and her husband Tyler, of Watsontown; one brother: Matthew D. Siple, of Reynoldsville; one sister: Michele D. Bailey and her husband Jeffrey, of Shippenville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service will be announced at a later date. Burial with full military honors will occur at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown.