McElhattan — Mark Alan Sohmer, 70, of Chattam Village McElhattan, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at Haven Skilled Rehabilitation and Nursing in Lock Haven.

He was born in Lock Haven on November 29, 1951 and was the son of Emily Grand Sohmer and the late Donald "Pete" Sohmer.

Mark was a 1969 graduate of the Lock Haven High School and a 1971 graduate of the Williamsport Community College with a degree in broadcast journalism. He began working at WBPZ radio station during his college years and continued working there for over 42 years until poor health caused his retirement. He was an avid fan of the Phillies, Penn State Sports, and The Beatles.

In addition to his mother, Mark is survived by a sister; Dawn McNeal of Harrisburg, two brothers; Stephen (Deborah) Sohmer of Gahanna, Ohio, and Robert Sohmer of Oakland, California. Nieces; Susanne Hyman of Harrisburg, Lauren Sohmer (Nicholas Cole of London, U.K., Dana Sohmer (Keith Harris) and daughters (Layla, Isla and Lillian) of Chicago, Illinois, and Mallory Sohmer (Glen Chia) of Chicago.

In accordance with Mark's wishes there will be no viewing. Family and friends will be received in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022, from 5 - 6 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. Officiating will be Deacon Chip Young. Interment will be in the St. Agnes Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Mark's name to the American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or the Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Road, Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

