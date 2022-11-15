Cogan Station — Mark A. Powell, 60, of Cogan Station passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at his home. He was a son, husband, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Mark was born in Jersey Shore on March 7, 1962 and was the son of the late Robert L. Powell and Charity “Bonnie” (Moyer) Powell of Jersey Shore. He was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School in 1980 and enjoyed competing in wrestling. He went on to the former Williamsport Area Community College to receive an Associate Degree in programming. He served his country by serving with the United States Army for two years. After, he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from Bloomsburg University. He spent many years in the computer technology industry and retired from his career at Brodart Company.

Mark married the former Susan (Poust) on May 12, 1989 and they spent 33 wonderful years together. Mark loved to spend time with family, friends, and his dog, Leo. He also was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed target shooting, and liked dabbling in the stock market.

In addition to his mother and his wife, Mark is survived by two brothers; Scott R. Powell of Jersey Shore and Richard M. Powell (Dawn) of Linden, one sister; Stacy D. Barker of Jersey Shore, mother and father-in-law; Margaret L. and Ronald K. Poust of S. Williamsport, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

In keeping with Mark’s wishes, there will be no public services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lycoming County Hometown Heroes, Inc., c/o Veterans Affairs, 48 West Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.