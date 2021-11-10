Montgomery -- Mark A. Hull, 50, of Montgomery died Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York.

Born July 12, 1971 in Muncy, he was a son of Connie Lee (Hoover) Hull and the late Marshall W. Hull. He and his wife, the former Jenny R. Chapman, celebrated 13 years of marriage on May 24, 2021. Mark was the love of her life, and they enjoyed a true love story.

Mark was a dedicated family man who loved spending time with his family and giving back to his community. He was invested in seeing Montgomery grow and had a special love for his church. Mark was an avid fisherman and lover of the outdoors and was always ready for an adventure, pizza road trip or impromptu bible study. He loved camping, having fires in the back yard, and seeing friends.

Mark was a man of faith, and a faithful man who will be greatly missed.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are two daughters, Joy (Adam) Barilla of Montgomery, and Sara (Hyon) Plants of Williamsport; a sister, Tracy (Jason) Lowther of Bel Air, Md.; and four grandchildren, Isaac A. Barilla, Ethan M. Barilla, Quinten M. Plants, and Elijah D. Plants.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 13 at First United Methodist Church, 43 West Houston Avenue, Montgomery, with Pastor Dennis Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 12, at the church.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mark may be made to First United Methodist Church Montgomery, or Maple Hill United Methodist Church. All contributions may be mailed to 43 W. Houston Ave., Montgomery, PA 17752.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Hull as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



