Linden -- Marjorie O. Hower,74 , of Linden, died Thursday May 14, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna. Surviving is her loving husband of 57 years, Earnest H. Hower, Sr.

Born July 3, 1945, in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of the late Marjorie Embick.

Marjorie was a member of Lycoming Christian Church. She enjoyed being outdoors where she could be found doing one of her favorite activities, fishing. Marjorie loved cooking, singing “You Are My Sunshine” and going to the family cabin. Above all, Marjorie took great delight in being with her family and will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Brenda Hower (David Worden), of Lock Haven, Harry Hower (Josie), Earnest H. Hower (Allison), all of Williamsport; ten grandchildren, Justin Hower, Harry Hower, Nathan Ilniski (Andrea), Alyshia Lockard (Joe), Michael Miller, Angelia Hower, Joshua Hower, Caleb Hower , Hunter Hower and Amanda Hower; seven great-grandchildren, Cammeron Jones, Rogue Jones, Kaziah Weatherby, Julianna Springman, Greyson Hower, Caleb Hower and Mila “Tink” Ilniski.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Catherine Keller and a son-in-law, Mike Ilniski.

In keeping of her wishes, no services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.