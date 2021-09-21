Montoursville -- Marjorie M. (DeSeau) Fenderson, 88, of Montoursville passed away peacefully on September 18, 2021 with her family by her side.

Marjorie was born on July 14, 1933 in Williamsport to the late George and Catherine (Phillips) DeSeau.

Along with her parents, she is pre-deceased by her husband Harry Fenderson and her brother Robert “Sonny” DeSeau.

As the matriarch of a family spanning 5 living generations, she leaves behind daughter, Joyce (Fred) Watkins of Williamsport; daughter, Kathy Johns of Cogan Station; son, David Johns, Sr. of Williamsport; grandchildren, Sharon (Cory) Cupp, Neil (Trina) Johns, and David Johns, Jr.; great grandchildren, Andy (Kim) Johns, Amanda (Tyler) Shadle, Joseph (Alexis) Robison, Gage Johns, Isaiah Johns, Dominic Johns, Angeline Johns; great great grandchildren, Jaxon Johns, Aubrey Johns, and twins, Lincoln and Trevor Johns

A funeral service to honor the life of Marjorie will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, September 23 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Interment will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at Sanders.

Memorial donations in Marjorie’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport PA 17701.

