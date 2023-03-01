Jersey Shore, Pa. — Marjorie L. Butler, 63, of Jersey Shore passed away Monday, February 27, 2023 at her son’s home in Mill Hall.

Born September 24, 1959, she was a daughter of Robert and Marilyn Leathers Ream.

Marjorie was a 1978 graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School. Later, she earned an Associate’s Degree at the former Newport Business School.

She was married to her love, Blair Butler, with whom she shared 44 years of marriage.

Marjorie was employed at Brodart as the Upholstery Supervisor.

She enjoyed going to yard sales and sewing.

Not only did Marjorie create her kids’ costumes for her favorite holiday, Halloween, but she made her yard into an atmosphere of suspense for many Trick-or-Treaters.

Most cherished by Marjorie was the time she spent with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Blair Butler of Jersey Shore and mother, Marilyn Ream of Beech Creek, she is survived by two children, Danyal Harris of Lock Haven and Tad (Allison) Butler of Mill Hall; her siblings: Kathy Yost, Dusty (Tammy) Ream, and Barb (Jay) Toner, all of Beech Creek; six grandchildren: Evan (Brie), Ryan (Josie) and Addisyn Harris and Sofia, Kathryne, and Rayven Butler; and three great grandchildren: Liam, Leilianna, and Payton Harris.

Along with her father, Robert Ream, she was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Dershem.

Services will be private at the convenience of her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, Pa 17745.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

