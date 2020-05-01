Williamsport -- Marjorie J. Mahoney, 90, of Williamsport, died peacefully Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Meadows Assisted Living Community in Montoursville.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, James P. Mahoney, Sr. on February 1, 2012.

Born August 28, 1929, in Reading, Massachusetts, she was a daughter of the late Ernest N. and Agnes (Nutter) McLucas.

Marjorie graduated from the Limington Academy, Maine. In her earlier years, she worked as a dental hygienist and later retired from GTE Sylvania. She attended St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Marjorie was known for her chic fashion style and her spunky personality. She enjoyed playing Bingo and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Around Williamsport, Marjorie was known as the “Tie Lady”, for her ability to make one of a kind men’s neckties. She was an accomplished seamstress and quilter, and you could often find her selling her creations at craft shows with her husband Jim by her side. Above all, Marjorie loved being with her family and especially being “Nanny” to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and to everyone who affectionately called her “Nanny.” She will certainly be remembered for her unconditional love and strong spirit.

Surviving are two children, Sandra L. Hillegas (Richard), of Montoursville and James P. Mahoney, Jr. (Elizabeth), of Pasco, Washington; five grandchildren, Todd Hillegas (Jessie), Meghan Maeulen (Joshua), Erin Smith (Thomas), James P. Mahoney, III (Kimberly) and Caitlin McNally (Shaun); eight great-grandchildren, Elisabeth, Alexandra, James, Emma, Jackson, Abigail, Madeleine and Piper; a sister, Dorothy Gammon, of Edgewood, Maryland, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Carlton and Gordon McLucas.

A graveside service to honor the life of Marjorie will be held privately at Wildwood Cemetery. A recording of the graveside service will be available on Marjorie’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com where you will be able to share a favorite memory or e-condolence.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie’s name to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701 or the Meadows Assisted Living Community’s c/o Activities Fund, 2160 Warrensville, Rd. Montoursville, PA 17754.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.