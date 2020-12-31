Williamsport -- Marjorie J. Carpenter, 94, of Williamsport passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Roseview Center.

Born May 29, 1926 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Howard R. and Merab (Manning) Rupert.

Marjorie was a 1944 graduate of Williamsport High School. She was employed by the Williamsport Hospital for nearly 20 years as the executive secretary to the hospital president. Marjorie was a member of the American Business Women and the former Newberry United Methodist Church.

Marjorie and her husband Dale enjoyed their retirement years in the state of Florida, playing many rounds of golf and having fun in the sun. She was a devoted grandmother, attending sporting events, dance recitals and all kinds of her grandchildren’s activities. Her warm and loving personality will certainly be missed along with her motherly guidance and support.

Surviving are her four children; Richard F. Carpenter (Kathy) of Dewey, Arizona, John E. Carpenter (Zelda) of Jacksonville, Florida, James D. Carpenter (Vickie) of Duboistown, and Susan J. Keeler (Mark) of South Williamsport; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; a sister Lois Baker of Williamsport; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Dale F. Carpenter, an infant son, Stephen Carpenter, a grandson Richard F. Carpenter, Jr. and two sisters Maxine McConnell and Emily Young.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Jersey Shore Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie’s name to Albright Life c/o Activities Fund 901 Memorial Avenue Williamsport, PA 17701.

