Williamsport -- Marjorie Elizabeth Pittinger, 96, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Williamsport Home.

Born December 12, 1924 in Montoursville, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Olive (Richardson) Richards.

Marjorie immensely loved her family and cherished any time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is a son, Kenneth B. Pittinger; grandchildren, Tina Miller (Mike), Tammy Scampone, Pamela Duvall and Brenda Oberheim (Mark); 17 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Anna Pittinger.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Pittinger, Sr. in 1993; a son, Harry L. Pittinger, Jr.; daughter, Beverly Packer; and siblings, Jack, Don, Betty, Barb, Kate, and Gladys.

A graveside service to honor Marjorie’s life will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, October, 26 at Montoursville Cemetery, 1401 Broad Street, Montoursville.

Online condolences may be made on Marjorie’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Pittinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



