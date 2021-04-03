Williamsport -- Marjorie Anne Logue Ort, 98, a resident of the Williamsport Home, died March 31, 2021 after an extended illness.

Marjorie’s husband of 51 years, William J. Ort preceded her in death in 1996.

A former U.S Navy nurse serving in World War II, Marjorie retired from her nursing career in 1990 after working in hospital delivery rooms for over 40 years, most recently in Williamsport Hospital.

Marjorie was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church.

Born December 13, 1922 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of Dr. Joseph E. Logue and Frances Baier Logue. Surviving are four sons: Robert L. (Joanne) of Muncy, John H. (Elaina) of Waterford, Conn., David J. (Margaret) of Bayport, N.Y., William J. Jr. of Cascade; three daughters: Martha J. Florko (Jack) of Camp Hill, Janet M. Nyholm (Robert) of Livermore, Calif., Susan F. Jaret (David) of St. Simons, Ga.; 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Son Michael J Ort (Diane) of Sayville, N.Y. predeceased Marjorie in 1998.

A memorial Mass will be held at Saint Ann Church, 1201 Northway Road, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 7 with the Reverend John J. Chmil, her pastor, officiating. In keeping with state Health Dept. guidelines, a mask will be required. Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family. There will be no visitation. The family will provide the flowers. Arrangements are being handled by Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St.

The family of Marjorie would like to thank the nurses and staff at Williamsport Home for their kind and compassionate care over the last two years and suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marjorie’s name be made to the Williamsport Home, 1900 Ravine Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.