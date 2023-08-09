South Williamsport, Pa. — Marissa S. Notor, 34, of South Williamsport passed at home on August 5, 2023.

Marissa was a true fighter to the end, and fought a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Williamsport, a daughter to the late John J. Notor and Kathryn L. Notor of South Williamsport.

Marissa attended St. Joseph the Worker Parish and enjoyed tending to her houseplants, making hemp necklaces, going on hikes, and spending time on the beach by the ocean.

In addition to her mother, Kathryn Notor, of South Williamsport, Marissa is survived by her daughter Kayleigh Notor-Smith and son Elijah Hart; as well as brother Thomas Notor and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2023 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St., Williamsport with Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses at 133 E. Third St., Williamsport PA 17701, or to St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.

