Williamsport, Pa. — Marion Louise Neyhart, 96, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023, at Gorham House in Gorham, Maine.

She was born February 4, 1926 to Leo George Fleckenstein and Dorothy Isabelle Clarke Fleckenstein in Williamsport, Pa. She grew up in Williamsport where she met her husband, Paul Lester Neyhart. She attended Williamsport schools and graduated from Williamsport High School, class of 1945. After a time working for Sears, she began working for Sylvania Electric. On February 8, 1947, she married Paul Neyhart a mere 4 days after turning 21, and they were together for 70 years until his passing in 2018.

After a short time in Biloxi, Mississippi, they moved to State College so Paul could attend Penn State. He graduated in 1955; by that time, they had 3 sons and one daughter. Marion’s last child, a daughter, joined the family in 1956 just before they moved to Glen Bernie, Maryland. They raised their five children in Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Ohio. One of Marion’s familiar exclamations was, “Think of this as an adventure! When we move, we will meet new friends and see new sights!” The favorite homestead was in Riverton, N.J. It was a family project to restore this 80-year-old Victorian mansion, built 1880. Marion put her formidable skills to work fixing up this house to create a home that held many fond memories for Marion as well as her children. Marion threw some of the best Christmas, Halloween, and dinner parties in the neighborhood. After moves to four additional homes, they finally retired to their hometown of Williamsport. Marion spent the last 3½ years of her life at Gorham House.

She was predeceased by her husband; her brothers Bob & Sonny Fleckenstein; and her sister Shirley Fleckenstein Wilson. Marion is survived by three sons and two daughters, along with their spouses: Paul Neyhart and wife Maureen of Quakertown Pa., Jacki McCallum and husband David of Windham Maine, Timothy Neyhart and wife Teri of Hadley Mass., Thomas Neyhart and wife Leslie of Daphne Alabama, and Susan Zimmerman and husband Barry of Bluffton South Carolina. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 8 step-great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Dorothy Denny and husband Bud, and Alice Folmar; plus, many nieces and nephews.

Marion was a loving individual, always putting others before herself. She delighted in hosting family holidays and gatherings. She was a very kind, intelligent, and talented woman. She held positions in the Maryland State Department of Accounting for decades. She loved working for the state of Maryland and was very sad to have to retire. She enjoyed many endeavors including boating, traveling the world, RVing throughout the U.S. and Canada, cooking, sewing, and gardening. Above all else, Marion’s greatest love was for her family and her many dear friends; all of whom loved her for her unshakable strength and faith, her gentle spirit, and the unconditional love she shared.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff from the Lincoln and Cambridge units at Gorham House for their excellent care and friendship during Marion’s residence there. Special thanks also to Georgia and Molly from Compassus of Maine Hospice for all the visits and the exceptional care they provided.

A viewing will be held from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 15 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport, Pa.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, January 16 at Wildwood Cemetery, 91 Wildwood Blvd, Williamsport. The procession line will gather at the entrance.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marion’s name may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org/donate or to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Marion’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

