Mill Hall, Pa. — Marion Louise King, 84, of Mill Hall passed away on November 29, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Marion was born to the Late Henry and Mamie Sweeley on January 5, 1938.

In 1954, she married Bruce W. King, who preceded her in death in 1999.

Marion is survived by a daughter, Karen (James), two sons, Bruce, Jr. (Brenda) and Randall, three grandsons, Robert (Angela), Kevin and Jesse (Hayley) and one step-grandson, Josh Coulson, two great grandsons, Blaze & Blake, and one step great granddaughter, Ashlin. She is survived by four sisters, Pearl (Clair) Seyler, Emily Eoute, Janice Fasano and Dorothy Ferree; two brothers, Kenneth (Pete) (Melinda) and Leonard (Chick) Sweeley.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one son, Edward, two sisters, Lyda Croak and Margaret Yahn, and two brothers, George and William Sweeley.

At her wishes no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be sent to Living Faith Ministries, 7175 Nittany Valley Dr., Mill Hall, PA 17751.

Services are under the direction of Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main Street, Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.gedonfuneralhomes.com or Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

