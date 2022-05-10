Williamsport -- Marion K. Peace, 67, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Williamsport South.

Born April 17, 1955 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Marguerite Pfaff Pentz.

Marion was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She worked at Little League during the World Series for 20 years. Marion was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She enjoyed eating wings at Boom City and pizza at Bart’s Pizzeria.

Surviving is her aunt, Joan Wells; cousin and caretaker, Donna Van Pelt and numerous extended family members.

A funeral service to honor the life of Marion will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 911 West Third Street, Williamsport with her Pastor, Rev. Joel Long, officiating. There will be a viewing at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will be in Green Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 911 West Third Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Marion’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

