Jersey Shore -- Marilyn S. Bierly, 87, of Jersey Shore passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at her home.

Born May 10, 1934 in Allentown, she was the daughter to the late Michael Sweeney and the former Ann Lipianik. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Sweeney, and a son-in-law, Michael Welch.

For many years, Marilyn was a school teacher at Jersey Shore Elementary and also taught at the old Broad Street School.

She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Frederick L. Bierly; two children, Margaret B. Welch of Jersey Shore and Michael A Bierly of Jersey Shore; grandchildren, Corrie (Luke) Roadarmel of Jersey Shore, Benjamin (Victoria) Welch of Woolrich, Rachal Bierly of Phoenixville and Sophia Bierly of Phoenixville; great-grandchildren, Ruby Roadarmel and Remi Welch; sister-in-law, Marlene Sweeney; and several nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at the Jersey Shore Presbyterian Church, 235 South Main St., Jersey Shore, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Pastor Danesta Whaley will officiate.

