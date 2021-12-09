Williamsport -- Marilyn Mae Carter, 77, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, unexpectedly at her home.

A 1961 graduate of Williamsport Area High School, she was married to Stephen Carter for 45 years.

Marilyn was employed as a staff clerk with Verizon, formerly Bell of Pennsylvania, in the engineering department. There, she formed many friendships with her co-workers. She retired from Verizon in the late 90s.

Marilyn led an active life, she enjoyed roller skating, ceramics, arts, and crafts, loved to watch her favorite musicals, was an avid doll collector, and enjoyed the company of friends and family. She especially loved being an active grandmother and aunt. Marilyn could be expected to do arts and crafts with them, shopping, sharing her favorite recipes with them, and telling family stories.

She was a devoted member of the Maple Street AME Church. She was a member in other various organizations such as the Telephone Pioneers, Business and Professional Women.

Marilyn loved to celebrate the holidays. Not a holiday went by that her house wasn’t decorated, especially during Christmas, where she loved to have the house festive. She hosted many family dinners during the holiday season.

Marilyn loved to bake. Every fall the family could look forward to her apple dumplings, her variety of Christmas cookies in December, and her mother’s blueberry cobbler in the summer.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law; Cynthia Chandler (Carter) and Eric Chandler of Willow Grove, Pa., her sons and her daughters-in law; Craig Carter and Tamara Carter of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Kevin Carter and Aminah Carter of Harrisburg, six grandchildren; Erica and Tamika Chandler; Tatiyana and Tia Carter; Saburah Howard and Matthew Rasado, her nieces; Diann Fairfax, Tamara and Whitney Clay, and nephew; Andre Clay and a host of other cousins and friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Carter, and her sister Valerie Clay.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at the Maple Street AME Zion Church, 600 Fifth Avenue, Williamsport at 4 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.



