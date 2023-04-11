Williamsport, Pa. — Marilyn M. Frailey, 65, of Williamsport died peacefully Friday, April 7, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born May 6, 1957 in York, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Dollie (Shaefer) Miller.

Marilyn was a graduate of West York High School and went on to further her education at York College, where she became a skilled radiology technician. She trained at York Hospital, then worked at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville North Carolina, and returned to work at York Hospital until she and her family moved to Williamsport. Here she continued her education at Pennsylvania College of Technology, earning an Associates degree in business. Marilyn volunteered with the Messiah Lutheran Church council as an administrative assistant for many years.

Marilyn enjoyed traveling and exploring new places. She was a talented seamstress and had a passion for games, particularly card games, board games, and trivia.

Marilyn's greatest joy, however, was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished every moment spent with her loved ones. Her only granddaughter, Nora, was the apple of her eye, and Marilyn took great pleasure in spoiling her with love and attention.

Surviving is her loving husband of 37 years, Dr. Gregory R. Frailey; two sons, Nathan G. Frailey and his wife Nicole of Nazareth and Dr. Bryan R. Frailey and his fiancé Danielle of Danville; a beloved granddaughter, Nora; and a brother, Robert Miller (Wendy) of Red Lion.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made in Marilyn’s name to Susquehanna Foundations c/o Greg and Marilyn Frailey EMS Endowment, 1001 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport PA 17701, the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport PA 17701, or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Marilyn’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

