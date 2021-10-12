Muncy -- Marilyn J. “MiMi” Gordner, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Friday October 8, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center.

Born February 17, 1942 in Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and LoVera “NaNa” (Scheibelhudt) Craze.

Marilyn was a graduate of Luzerne High School and also received a bachelor’s degree from Wilkes College. She retired from Millville School District after 30 years of service as a music teacher.

Marilyn was a member of First United Methodist Church- Muncy and Millville United Methodist Church. She participated in various music organizations and was an avid bridge player. Marilyn enjoyed traveling, spending time at the cabin, reading and sewing. She was blessed with a loving family, grandchildren who she adored and the best of friends. There is no doubt that her greatest role in life was being a mother and MiMi. Her quick wit, kind words, smile and unconditional love will certainly be missed.

Surviving are two children, Thomas A. Gordner (Valerie) of Muncy, and Jennifer L. Huff (Scott) of Millville; three grandchildren, Rachel E. Huff and Mason G. Huff both of Millville and Marshal T. Gordner of Muncy; a sister-in-law Sally Craze of Luzerne and five nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Glenn T. Gordner and a brother, William Craze.

A viewing will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 13 at First United Methodist Church, 602 South Market St. Muncy. A celebration of life service to honor Marilyn will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at First United Methodist Church, 602 South Market St. Muncy. The family will also receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service on Thursday at church. Burial will be held privately in Millville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Marilyn’s name may be made to the First U.M.C-Muncy, 602 South Market St. Muncy, PA 17756; Millville U.M.C. PO BOX 470 Millville, PA 17846 or the Millville School District c/o Music Education Program 330 East Main Street Millville, PA 17846.

Online condolences and a recording of Marilyn’s service can be found under her memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.



