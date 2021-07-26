Williamsport -- Marilyn I. Cupp, 87, of Williamsport went to be with her Lord on Friday, July 23, 2021 at ManorCare South, Williamsport.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick B. Cupp on December 28, 2020.

Marilyn was born May 20, 1934 in Jersey Shore, the daughter of Stanley E. and Hazel M. (Gardner) Ingraham.

She was a 1952 graduate of Jersey Shore Area Senior High School. Marilyn and Fred were married on May 20, 1955 and shared 65 years together before his passing. Over the years, Marilyn was pianist at Memorial Baptist Church and Hillview Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching TV and sharing phone conversations with family and friends, always ending with “keep in touch.”

Surviving are two sons, Calvin Charles “Chuck” Cupp (Irene) and Alan Frederick Cupp (Robin) both of Rochester, N.Y. and two grandsons, Randall Nathan and Alan Michael Cupp.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her seven siblings.

A funeral service to honor Marilyn’s life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Jersey Shore Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at Sanders.

Memorial contributions in Marilyn’s name can be sent to Hillview Baptist Church 40 Hillview Ave. Williamsport, PA 17701.

