Rauchtown -- Marilyn F. Noltee, 87, of Rauchtown went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home.

Born September 2, 1932 in Antes Fort, she was a daughter to the late Floyd H. Sanders and the former Edna Krape. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mark E. Noltee on March 23, 1999. They were united in marriage on June 11, 1949. Also preceding her in death was a son, Daniel L. Noltee; 3 brothers; and a sister.

She was retired from Woolrich after many years of service.

Marilyn was a member of the Nippenose Bible Fellowship. The greatest love in her life was her beloved family.

Surviving are three sons, John M. (Cindy) Noltee of McElhattan, James H. (Linda) Noltee of Linden and Michael H. (Michelle) Noltee of Jersey Shore; a daughter, Diane M. (Harry) Mumma of Rauchtown; brothers, Richard R. (Judith) Sanders of Middleburg and Robert L. (Marian) Sanders of Avis; daughter-in-law, Paula M. Noltee of Williamsport; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; her dog, Lucy; and her cat, Quinn.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Nippenose Bible Fellowship, 92 Schoolhouse Rd, Jersey Shore. A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at church. The Rev. David McCoy will officiate.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

Expressions of love may be made at www.WelkerFuneralHome.com.