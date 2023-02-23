Watsontown, Pa. — MariLee G. Bower, 75, of Watsontown passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at her home.

Born July 31, 1947 in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Eugene K. and Miriam F. (Frederick) Bower.

Marilee was a 1965 graduate of Warrior Run High School. She worked at Zenith Corp in Watsontown. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Watsontown.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Marilee is survived by her two nieces: Leslie Harnish and Jenelle Longacre; and five great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John W. Bower, and a sister, Theresa Bower Leighow.

There will be a graveside service held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville, with her pastor, Pastor Donald Snyder, officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of MariLee Bower as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.