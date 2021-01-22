Muncy -- Marietta Faith Frank, 61, passed away peacefully at the UPMC Williamsport Campus on the evening of Saturday January 16, 2021.

Marietta Faith Frank was born on April 18, 1959 in Muncy, Pennsylvania to Marian E. Chestnut and the late Richard R. Young.

Faye was born & raised in the Muncy Valley area. She attended Hughesville High School, graduating class of 1977. Faye worked various jobs throughout her young life. Most notably the culmination of her career was her time at Primus Technologies in Williamsport.

Faye was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grammy Faye. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went and knew just the right thing to say at the right times.

She was a very artistic person and a very gifted storyteller. She knew during holidays and life events just how to make the best gifts personalized with that special touch of love and caring. She enjoyed gardening and listening to Green Day.

She is survived by 3 children, Brandy J (Jeremy) Nicholas of New Castle, Delaware, Amanda S. Frank, and Donovan M. Lyons of Muncy; one granddaughter, Kaede J. Nicholas of New Castle; mother and father, Marian E. & Carl L. Plank of Montoursville; four brothers, Richard V. Young of Montoursville, Duayne A. Young of Watsontown, Carl L. Plank, and Mike W. Plank of Montoursville; and one sister, Lynda L. (Rick) Levan of Muncy.

Family and friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, January 22, from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home 557 E Water St, Hughesville.

In lieu of flowers and in the memory of Marietta, memorial contributions may be made to the kidney foundation of Central Pennsylvania: https://www.kfcp.org/donate/.

