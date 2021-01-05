Loyalsock -- Marieangela “Marie” Reda, 80, of Loyalsock passed away peacefully Thursday, December 31, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born April 4, 1940 in Fair Oaks, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Nicola and Josephine (Cuda) Rossi.

Marie was a graduate of Quaker Valley High School and Sewickley Valley Hospital Nursing Program. She worked as an LPN, providing private in-home care and working at several hospitals and nursing homes.

Marie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a talented artist in oils, watercolors, ceramics, and was an avid knitter and crafter. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and always trying new recipes.

Surviving are her four children, Karen Rider (John) of Eagles Mere, Mary Jo Blandino (Michael) of Baldwin, Maryland, Susan Spencer (Kevin) of Baden, and William Henry Purvis of Maryville, Tennessee; two grandsons, Eric Spencer and Grayson Purvis; one brother Joe Rossi in Nevada; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her brother Remus “Ray” Rossi, sisters Lillian Boham, Johanna “Joanne” Ekelof, Dorothy Dixon, and Lenore Hartswick.

Burial will be held privately in Economy Cemetery with a memorial service to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marie’s name to Embassy of Loyalsock Nursing Center, c/o Activities, 1445 Sycamore Rd., Montoursville, PA 17754.

