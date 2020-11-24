Williamsport -- Marie M. Mitchell, 98, formerly of Williamsport, died peacefully on Sunday, November, 22, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Center.

Born June 25, 1922 in Hillsgrove, she was a daughter of Charles V. and Agnes (Fredrick) Howard. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Max E. Mitchell in 2003.

Marie was a member of Pine St. United Methodist Church. She loved fishing and enjoyed sewing, buying shoes, bingo, playing cards (especially with some side bets), and playing slots. One of her joys in life was being able to travel to Israel to see the Holy Lands, and being baptized in the Jordan River. Her greatest times were spent with her family, especially her grandkids after school and playing cards with them.

Surviving are two daughters Sally M. Edler (Gale) of Buttonwood, and Bonnie E. Mitchell-Heydrick (Dennis) of Lock Haven, a daughter-in-law Patricia A. Mitchell-Yerger (John) of New Berlin, eight grandchildren Heather Grim (Rich), Nathan Mitchell (Stephanie) Buck Edler (Ann), Colleen Cottrell (Philip), Alia Fernandez, Robert Edler (Lisa), Brian Mitchell (Steffany) and Selina Fernandez, 16 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Max E. Mitchell, Jr. in 2008, and six siblings Samuel “Sunny” and Harold Howard, Emmaline Christian, Nellie Berginer, Beatrice Rhain, and Hilda Ensing.

Due to the current COVID -19 pandemic a private family service will be held at Sanders Mortuary, followed by burial in Montoursville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Marie’s name to St. Jude’s Children Foundation, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, American Red Cross, 320 E. Third St. Williamsport, or the Salvation Army, 457 Market St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.