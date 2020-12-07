Jersey Shore -- Marie G. (Brandt) Frazier, 95, of Jersey Shore passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Valley View Nursing, Montoursville.

She was married to the late Marshall L. Frazier for almost 60 years at the time of his death in 2003.

Marie was born on August 31, 1925 in Coburn and was the daughter of the late Ralph A. and Jennie (Overdorf) Brandt. She graduated from East Penn High School, 1943. Marie was a long time member of the Grace Lutheran Church and was a member of the Cecile Circle Class at the church. She worked on the election board for many years and was a Gold Star Mother of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed reading, cooking, doing crossword puzzles and flowers. She also enjoyed taking rides with her husband in the woods.

Marie is survived by one son; Stephen L. Frazier (Deborah) of Jersey Shore, one daughter; Cindy F. Roche (Paul J.) of Yorktown, Virginia, one granddaughter; Amanda M. Rooker (Benjamin) of Yorktown, Virginia, two great-grandchildren; Samuel J. Rooker and Elias J. Rooker and one sister; Fae Frazier of Jersey Shore. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son; Barry L. Frazier, one grandson; Joshua L. Frazier, one granddaughter; Abigail L. Roche, three brothers; Billy O., Paul E. and Donald Brandt and one sister; Jean L. Bierley.

The funeral and graveside will be private at the convenience of the family and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

