Williamsport — Marie E. Scott, 73, of Williamsport passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. Surviving is her husband of 52 years, Timothy H. Scott.

Born August 26, 1948 in Blossburg, she was a daughter of the late Lewis A. Bacchieri and Vera V. (Kriner) Ludwig (Glen).

Marie graduated from Pennsylvania College of Technology and later attained a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. She went on to work as a Registered Nurse in Behavioral Health for 45 years. Marie was active in the Williamsport Hospital Auxiliary and could often be found volunteering in the gift shop as well.

Marie enjoyed tending to her garden of flowers, crafting, fishing with her husband, going to the beach and boardwalk at Ocean City, Maryland, yard sales, auctions, and going out to dinner with her family.

In addition to her husband, Marie is survived by two children, Michelle S. McClain (Michael) of Cogan Station and Timothy A. Scott of Williamsport; five grandchildren, John McClain (Caitlin), Marc McClain (Megan), Allison McClain, Jordan Scott, and Sawyer Scott; three great-grandchildren, Eli McClain, Kylie McClain, and Josie McClain; a brother, Lewis Bacchieri (Sherry) of Pensacola, Florida; and a sister, Donna Neece of Linden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Terry A. Ludwig.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please take time to volunteer in your community in honor of Marie’s many volunteering hours.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

