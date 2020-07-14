Jersey Shore -- Marie Elena (Patri) Keller, 90, of Jersey Shore passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Manor Care, Jersey Shore.

Marie was born on March 19, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York. She had worked for 25 years at the Jersey Shore Hospital and retired in 1985.

She loved to share stories of a happy childhood in Jersey City, New Jersey; memories with sister, Annette, and best friends Gloria and Helen. She beamed with pride when recalling her first job as a receptionist on Wall Street and with glee when telling how she found love in Pine Creek native H. Philip Keller, whom she married on June 26, 1948.

She would move to join him in Jersey Shore, where she would raise their daughters Sherry and Lynn and son Matthew, become a fixture at Grace Lutheran Church, and gather many friends. Early in their marriage, Marie and Phil would host New Year’s Eve parties for the neighborhood and later, for their growing family, she would plan Sunday dinners, summer picnics on Pine Creek and card nights. There was always dessert. Through these traditions, Marie will continue to be alive - felt, heard - in the everydays of her ever growing family.

Marie was a fantastic seamstress, enjoyed motor homing, spending time at their lot in Ramsey, overlooking Pine Creek and was the best cook in the world; not just to her family but by anyone who had her food.

She was a rock - the strongest, funniest, sweetest person in any room. No one laughed or loved with more ease than Marie Keller and we are forever grateful that she was ours, forever proud of the parts of her that we see in ourselves. She has gone now to rest, reunited with her loving God and her best friend, Phil.

Marie is survived by her daughters Sherry Mantle and Lynn Keller-Landon and her son Matthew Keller, her grandsons Stephen and Jeremy Kanski, Garrett Mantle and Aaron Landon and her granddaughter Hannah Landon, as well as 11 great-grandchildren.

This happy life of hers was met also with the sadness of parting, having mourned the passing of her grandson Philip Kanski, Annette, Gloria and Helen, three Mitzis and her beloved husband of nearly 70 years.

There will be a public viewing 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore and again 10 - 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the funeral home where the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Stephen P. Kanski will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Jersey Shore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Marie’s family kindly requests that attendees wear a face covering.

Send Condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.