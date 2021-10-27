Dushore -- Marie A. Traver aged 88 years passed from this life on Friday Oct 22, 2021. Marie had lived in the Dushore, Pennsylvania area her entire life.

She was the daughter of the late Ivan J. and Anna B. (Buckley) Manahan. She had graduated from Dushore High School and was the widow of Elmer Guy Traver.

She was an employee of the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Factory in Mildred for 35 years. Her passion was gardening and canning. Even in her upper 80s she still continued to till and plant her own garden.

She is predeceased by brothers James, Leonard, Robert, Richard, Howard, Gerald and sisters Linda and Barbara.

She is survived by two sons David (Shirley) Traver of Davidson N.C. and Duane (Sheila) Traver of Seagrove N.C.

She is also survived by a brother Donald (Delores) Manahan of Monroeton, and sisters-in-law Barbara of Georgia, Frances of Texas, Elma, Marion-Rae, and June.

Marie is also survived by grandchildren Jeannie Langston of Walterboro, S.C., Jay Traver of Concord, N.C. and Janelle Given of Fuquay-Varina, N.C. and their families.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, October 28, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter St., Dushore. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Friends may call from 11-noon on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Dushore Fire Company, PO Box 517, Dushore, PA 18614 or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

