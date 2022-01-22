Jersey Shore -- Marianne Marzzacco, age 78, of Jersey Shore died Friday, January 14, 2022 at Geisinger Jersey Shore following a brief illness.

Born May 2, 1943 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Alfred “Sonny” and Lucille (McMahon) Haswell. Marianne was a graduate of Bloomsburg University where she received a degree in education. After leaving teaching, she began a career in dog grooming in Williamsport, and then in South Williamsport. She loved spending time with her family, playing bingo and fishing.

She is survived by her loving husband, Charles J. Marzzacco, who she married on February 17, 1989. In addition to her husband Charles, she is survived by two daughters, LouAnn (Martin) Shaffer of Avis, Lisa S. (David) Marzzacco, of Lock Haven; two sons, Charles M. Plummer of S. Williamsport, Robert C. (April) Marzzacco, of Alva, Florida; grandchildren, Katherine Colling, Madeline Plummer, Charles Henry Plummer, Ryan Shaffer, Joshua Scott, Nicholas Marzzacco, Alicia Becker, Hailey Turpin, Chase Turpin, and Kole Turpin; five great grandchildren, Maveric, Charlee, Brayden, Emma, and Jeremiah; two sisters, Connie Mendler of Raleigh, North Carolina, Vickie Snader of New Windsor, Maryland; three brothers, Lawrence Haswell of Florida, Steven Haswell of Florida, James “Marty” Haswell of Shamokin Dam; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Alfred Haswell, III.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery, Williamsport. In keeping with her love for animals, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Marianne’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

