Williamsport, Pa. — Marian Y. Roupp Shotzberger, 84, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 at the Williamsport Home.

Born on December 17, 1938, she was a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Harman Landon.

Marian was a dedicated homemaker and personal caregiver for 40 years, a role she embraced with grace and compassion. She attended Buchanan Baptist Church. Marian's interests were as diverse as they were heartfelt. She was a talented cook and baker, known for her delicious fudge that became a staple at family gatherings. Marian also had a passion for music, often filling her home with the beautiful sounds of piano and guitar.

Marian was a loving mother to her children, Randy Roupp (Kathy) of Trout Run, Audrey Confair (Terry) of Williamsport, and Eric Roupp of Jersey Shore and grandchildren, Lindsey Baker (James), Nicole Paternostro (Jason), Erin Confair, Erica Confair-Weimer (Phillip), Andrew Confair, Melinda Rice (Jay), and Brian Roupp. Her love also extended to her 11 great-grandchildren, who brought her immense joy and happiness. Marian also shared a special bond with her dear friend, Sue Liddic.

Marian was preceded in death by her first husband, Miles L. Roupp; her second husband, Paul K. Shotzberger and siblings, Harold, Nathan, and Marvin Landon and Lorraine Kinney.

A memorial service to honor the life of Marian will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave. with the Rev. Robert W. Regan officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Summit Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marian’s name to Buchanan Baptist Church, 3240 Grimesville Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Marian’s obituary page at www.knightconferfuneralhome.com.

