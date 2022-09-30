South Williamsport — Marian L. Tedesco, 87, of South Williamsport passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at home surrounded by family.

She was born the fourth child of Harold and Mildred Kinney on April 18, 1935.

Four children called her Mom, 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren called her “Mimi” or “Gram,” and many who met her called her “friend.”

Marian worked at Sylvania Manufacturing for 27 years, but didn’t stop there. After retiring from Sylvania, she continued working at Country Cottage with her daughter, Denise, for 20 years. Marian was so good at sales and talking to people, many would say “your mom could sell a refrigerator to an Eskimo.”

While working at Sylvania Manufacturing, Marian met and married the only love of her life, Patrick A. Tedesco. The two shared 62 blessed years together raising their four children and dancing the jitterbug whenever possible.

Marian was a dedicated worker and devoted mother and wife, working a full-time job and still making time to take care of the house, cook all of the family meals, and make sure her children had what they needed to flourish and succeed in life.

Marian was an exceptional cook, and all were welcome at her table for when she cooked. She cooked for an army until she lost the love of her life. Her desire to cook was no longer the same after that.

An advocate for faithful service to the community, Marian provided for the community by feeding the poor. Faith had always been an important part of Marian’s life, and despite the pain she suffered her last nine months of life, she never lost that faith. She continued to pray to the Lord thanking him for all the blessings he had bestowed on her through the years and asked his forgiveness for any offenses she may have committed. Throughout her life, she continued her daily devotion to the Lord always asking him to bless and protect her family and her country.

Marian was predeceased by her husband, Patrick Tedesco; grandchildren, Missi Matlack and Michael Matlack; her parents; three brothers; and three sisters.

Marian is survived by her children: Debra Rice (Allan) of Crawfordville, Fla., Kim Matlack of Williamsport, Pa., Patrick Tedesco (Brittany) of Charlottesville, Va., and Denise Waldman (Terry) of Williamsport, Pa. She is also survived by a brother Walter Kinney of Florida, a sister Lorraine Manning of Mansfield, Pa., 9 grandchildren, Matthew, Ashley, Jonathan, Allan II, Cara, Adam, Zachery, Caitlin, Alexandra, and 21 great-grandchildren with number 22 due in December.

Marian was the heartbeat and strength of her home. She will always be remembered for the way she cherished her family and would always put the needs of her family above her own. She loved her family “to the moon and back.”

“She now, through her faith in the atoning blood of her Savior Christ Jesus, lives in the kingdom of her Heavenly Father, where there is no pain, sin, or sorrow. Jesus Christ, the fullness of God’s promise, has defeated death and she will see and love perfectly those who have gone before her in faith.”

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor the life of Marian will be held 10 a.m. Friday, October 21 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, with the Rev. David Bechtel officiating. Burial will be held privately.

A special thanks goes out to UPMC Hospice and Niki Tolomay for the sacrifice they made to give love, compassion, and care to Marian.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marian’s name may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, PA Wounded Warriors Project, 1301 Grant St. Ste. 900 Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences can be made on Marian’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

