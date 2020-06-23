Williamsport -- Marian Louise Schell, 67, of San Francisco, California died on June 7, 2020.

She was born to Wayne and Margaret Schell on April 9, 1953 in Williamsport. She is the much-loved wife of Don Skiles. Marian graduated from the Williamsport Area High School in 1971, and received a B.F.A. in Painting from the San Francisco Art Institute in 1977, and earned a teaching credential from San Francisco State University in 1980.

Marian was an art teacher at Mission High School and Lincoln High School, for the San Francisco Unified School District, until her retirement in 2013. She dearly loved her students. She helped to develop and write the Visual Arts Framework for the San Francisco Unified School District, was a co-operative teacher to 24 SFSU student teachers, was awarded the Michael Jordan Educator’s Grant, received the RBC Dain Rauscher Artistic Excellence Award, and worked with the De Young Museum Ambassador program for 28 years. As chair of the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Lincoln High School, she guided and grew the department and implemented Prop H funding. Her work is in the U.C. Davis Special Collections Library.

She was a devoted painter and maintained a studio at The Industrial Center Building in Sausalito, California.

She lived with rheumatoid arthritis and ovarian and peritoneal cancer with great fortitude. The family wishes to thank those who looked after her so well at Pacific Hematology Oncology Associates and California Pacific Medical Center.

Marian is survived by her husband, Don Skiles of San Francisco, her mother, Margaret Schell and sister, Joan Schell, both of Williamsport, and her brother, Robert Schell of Columbia, Maryland. She was predeceased by her father, Wayne Schell.

There will be a public visitation 10 – 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport where the funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Pastor James Wooster will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the De Young Museum Ambassador Program, San Francisco, or the San Francisco Jazz Center, or The James V. Brown Library, Williamsport, PA.

Burial will be at St. Matthew’s Old Stone Church Cemetery, Route 26, Marklesburg, Huntingdon County, Pa.

