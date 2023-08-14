Montoursville, Pa. — Marian L. King, 95, formerly of Sullivan County and most recently of Montoursville, died Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Williamsport North.

Born April 19, 1928 in Sullivan County, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Delia (Peterman) Stiger. On June 29, 1946, she married Donne L. King, who survives. Together they celebrated 77 years of marriage.

Marian was a 1946 graduate of Sonestown High School. She worked several years at International before becoming a housewife and raising a family.

Marian enjoyed gathering with friends and family. She was always ready for a card game of Setback, 500, Hearts, and Bridge. She made many delicious pies and cookies. Marian water skied, square danced, bowled, road snowmobiled, ice skated, and was proud to have been a cheer leader for Sonestown High. Marian enjoyed making a variety of crafts while watching baseball on TV. She and her husband enjoyed traveling in their motor home seeing most of the USA, Canada, Mexico, & learning the hula in Hawaii. They were charter members of a local Susquehanna Winnebago club and members of the Pennsylvania state club where they held offices and organized many events through the years.

Surviving in addition to her husband are one daughter, Vicki Waldman, of Montoursville; one brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Rita Stiger, of Waynesboro; three grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one son, David King; one daughter, Suzanne Lucas; and two sisters, Nina Foust and Pat McClintock.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on August 26 at OIP in Allenwood, PA, from 1 to 4 p.m. Please RSVP by August 19 at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com by clicking the RSVP button under Marian’s obituary.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

