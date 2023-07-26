Williamsport, Pa. — Marian L. Hannan, 80, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Monday, July 24, 2023 at her home surrounded by family and friends after a brief battle with cancer.

Born September 6, 1942 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Mildred (Askey) Hannan.

Marian was a 1960 graduate of South Williamsport Area High School. She was employed at Cable Services Company for over 20 years prior to her starting her own business, The Lambert House — a popular reproduction furniture store in Williamsport. Her eye for design and passion for renovating homes were evident in every piece of furniture she curated for her store.

Beyond her professional life, Marian was passionate about gardening and renovating older homes. Her efforts were displayed by her meticulous lawn and gardens where she spent many hours of her day. Marian’s keen eye for design extended not only in her renovation of The Lambert House but also many homes within the community.

Although Marian had many talents, her greatest work was raising her only child, Robyn. Whether it was cheering her on at sporting events, praising her love for animals and people, or tagging along with the gang, Robyn was Marian’s world.

Marian is survived by her daughter, Robyn L. Hannan (Christen E. Ditzler) of Williamsport; her brother, Kenneth Hannan (Linda) of Williamsport; her twin sister, Barbara Coghlin (Gene) of Florida; two sisters-in-law, Judy Hannan of Montoursville and Carol Hannan of Jersey Shore; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Darby, who brought her immense joy and companionship.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William "Billy" Hannan and Richard "Dick" Hannan.

A visitation to honor the life of Marian will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A celebration of life service will follow at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Sanders Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marian’s name to a charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be made on Marian’s obituary page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

