Nisbet, Pa. — Marian J. Hodge, 90, of Nisbet passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Valley View Nursing and Rehab Center.

Born May 1, 1933 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Genevieve (Walker) Hoffman.

Marian was a graduate of Williamsport High School Class of 1951. She retired from Litton Industries and GTE Sylvania after 43 years of service.

Marian was a devoted mother and grandmother. Family was everything to her. Her love and kindness were evident in the way she cared for her children and grandchildren. She was always there for them, attending events and activities, offering a listening ear, a comforting word, or a helping hand.

Her interests were as broad as her heart was big, and included things like reading and shopping. Her real passion, however, was for animals. She loved dogs, cats, ducks, and horses and would spend hours watching and caring for them.

She is survived by two children, Debra A. Barnes (William) of Duboistown, and Lawrence R. Hodge (Neva) of Nisbet; 5 grandchildren, Dawn Cowher (Steve), Stephanie Wolfe (Jeromie), Melissa Porter (Josh), Brittany Hodge, and Lawrence Hodge, Jr. (Kayla); 5 great-grandchildren, Trent, Amber, Logan, Breanna, and Landon; 3 great-great-grandchildren Jaxon, Hunter, and Archer; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Lawrence M. Hodge, a daughter, Barbara Jean Pettit, and three siblings Clara Musheno, Paul and William Hoffman.

Services will be held privately with burial in Twin Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Marian’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Marian’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

