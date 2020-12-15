Avis -- Marian E. Bixel, 91, formerly of Avis, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital.

Marian spent the past two years as a resident at Susque-View Home.

Born in Mill Hall on August 22, 1929, Marian was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William J. and Mary G. Karstetter Bixel, Sr.

Marian graduated from the former Mill Hall High School in 1947. She worked her entire career in housekeeping at Lycoming College where she later retired.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, William J., Jr., and Robert H. Bixel; and dear friend, Betty Lomison. She had no living family and was adopted by special friends, Donald and Betty Lomison, and their children Debra Reese, Donald Lomison and Laurie Hendricks and their families. Marian was especially fond of the family dog, Cash.

Marian was a highly intelligent, spunky woman. She loved to talk about cars and knew every make and model. Marian loved to talk about her family.

Marian was a dedicated Christian and a member of the Pine Creek Valley Christian Church.

At Marian’s request there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W, Main St., Lock Haven.

