Woolrich -- Marian Crider Sorensen, 92, of Woolrich passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at ManorCare North in Williamsport.

Born March 31, 1928 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter to the late F. Lester Crider and the former Dorothy Shadle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Sorensen on October 24, 2009; and her siblings, Marjorie Thomas, Lois Hoffman, Glenn Crider, Norman Crider and Vivian Smith.

Marian retired from Sylvania in Montoursville after many years of service. She was a member of God's Eternal Life Church in Lock Haven. She enjoyed singing gospel music in church and at home gathered around a piano or her organ with her loving family.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Marian will be laid to rest privately in the Wildwood Cemetery in Williamsport. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family extends many thanks to all the wonderful folks who cared for Marian over the last several years at Eagle Ridge Personal Care Home in Lock Haven and ManorCare North in Williamsport.

Memorial contributions in Marian's name may be made to the God's Eternal Life Church in Lock Haven.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

