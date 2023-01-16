Loyalsock Township, Pa. — The world lost a great lady and Heaven gained another Angel. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and educator, Maria Testa Missigman, 77, of Loyalsock died peacefully Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Valley View Nursing Center.

Born November 17, 1945 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Enrico R. and Jennie M. Rosato Testa. She married Larry P. Missigman on February 24, 1968 at Mater Dolorosa Church and together they created a beautiful family they cherished.

Maria was a 1963 graduate of Williamsport High School, and a 1967 graduate from Lycoming College where she earned a bachelor’s degree in history and mathematics specializing in elementary education. A strong believer in education, she later received a masters degree. Mrs. Missigman retired from South Williamsport Area School District in 2002 after 30 plus years of teaching elementary education, a job she so dearly loved. She also was an adjunct education professor at Lycoming College for several years.

She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. Maria was a member of the LCCPASR and served as president for several years and was on various committees. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and volunteering. She was the most kind hearted person who enjoyed talking and helping others in any way she could. A family-oriented woman, her greatest joys in life were moments spent with her family.

Surviving are her loving husband of 54 years Larry Missigman; children, Larry Missigman, Jr. (Angelina) of Williamsport and Jennie Crawford (Chris) of Montoursville; four grandchildren, Lauren and Adrianna Missigman of Madisonville, Kentucky and Todd and Brent Crawford of Montoursville; a sister, Anna Marie Pinto of N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Testa of Virginia; many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by four siblings Pauline T. Gerardi, Angeline M. Gerardi, Libby T. Girio, and Armando “T” Testa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 20 at St. Boniface Catholic Church 326 Washington Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery.

A time of visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 19 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maria’s name to LCCPASR c/o Mrs. Gail Maurer 1410 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701 or Camp Victory Attn: Jamie Huntley, P.O. Box 310 Millville, PA 17846.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Maria’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

