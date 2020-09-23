Maria T. (Hanner) Katzmaier, 38, of Loyalsock, passed away on September 15, 2020 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport after a courageous battle. She was born in Williamsport on August 26, 1982 to Mark and Janie (Nickliss) Hanner, who survive.

Maria was a member of Faith United Methodist Church. Her faith was very important to her, especially, recently. Maria worked as a teacher’s aid for the Loyalsock School District.

The light of Maria’s life was her family. She loved being a wife and spending time with her kids. Supporting them and cheering them on at all of their activities and sporting events. Maria was an excellent life coach to her friends, always there to help. Some of her favorite activities were shopping, going on trips, and cooking. Maria had a love for handmade jewelry and collecting designer handbags. With all the love already in her heart, she still had room to spare for her 8 pets. A strong, courageous and beautiful woman, she will be missed by so many.

In addition to her parents, Maria is survived by her loving husband, Justin R. Katzmaier, four sons, Austin McCandless, Justin J. Katzmaier, both of Montoursville; Clynton J. Taylor-Katzmaier and Angelo Avalos, both of Loyalsock; one daughter, Italia Taylor-Katzmaier of Loyalsock; two brothers, Mark and Michael Hanner, both of Loyalsock; and a very special friend who was like a sister, Stephanie Frelin. Maria is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

A celebration of Maria’s life will be held 3:30 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Community Baptist Church, 1853 PA-87, Montoursville with Pastor Mike Guiswite and Pastor Ron Raymer officiating.

Arrangements were handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, Williamsport. To leave a condolence or share your fondest memory of Maria, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.