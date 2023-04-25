Lock Haven, Pa. — Maria Rios, 92, of Lock Haven passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023 at her home.

Born October 23, 1930 in Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Miguel Huerta Anduja and Anna Santiago.

Maria was married to Efrain Rios Figeroa who preceded her in death in 2018.

She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Her life revolved around caring for and raising her family.

Maria enjoyed sewing, raising her chickens, and making others laugh with her jokes. She also loved to cook.

Surviving are five sons: Noberto, Oscar, Luis, Gregory and Victor Luciano; four daughters: Carmen Quintanella, Ana Luciano, Gloria Rodriguez and Maria Barnes; three step-daughters: Norma Rios, Yolanda Santigo, and D’Shashowna Boykins; a host of grandchildren; and many great, great-great, and great-great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, husband, and siblings, she was preceded in death by two sons, Jose and Andre Luciano and two step-sons, Freddie and Elijah Rios.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington with her son-in-law, Elder Michael Barnes, officiating. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mill Hall.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seventh Day Adventist Church through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.