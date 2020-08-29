Milton -- Maria H. Harper, 79, of Milton passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Milton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, where she had been residing.

Born June 11, 1941 in Auggen, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Antonia Zimmerman. She was married to Dr. David James Harper until his passing on July 7, 2016.

At age 14 Maria moved to the United States. She received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from SUNY – Buffalo, in teaching. Maria taught for 2 years at Buffalo Seminary and for 1 year in England, most notably she taught French at Milton High School for 31 years.

Maria was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Milton, and a member of the Milton Rotary Club. She loved her cats, and enjoyed her students from school and traveling with her students and husband.

She is survived by her cousin, Ursula Alkier, of Germany.

Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

