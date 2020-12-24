Lock Haven -- Margretta Holsopple Day entered into eternal peace on Monday, December 21, 2020 at UPMC Haven Place, Lock Haven.

She was born in 1931 in Windber, Pa. and grew up on the family farm in Hooversville. She is preceded in death by her parents Glase and Elvo Holsopple, brothers Donald and Gerald Holsopple, and her husband Robert (Bob) Day.

Margretta and Bob married and settled in Somerset and were dedicated employees at The Somerset Community Hospital. Margretta retired as the Director of Volunteer Services before their move to Lock Haven in 1992. They enjoyed their home and flower gardens on Pine View Drive in Flemington. They celebrated 52 years of marriage.

Margretta is survived by her three children - Barry Day of Cape Coral, Florida; David (Deborah) Day of Hendersonville, North Carolina and Carol (David) Liddick of Lock Haven. She was a proud grandmother to seven grandsons - Joshua Day, Collin Day, Devin Day, Ben Day, Brandon Day Liddick, Caleb Day Liddick and Gavin Day Liddick.

She was happy to have vacations with each of her grandchildren in her lifetime. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren.

Margretta was a member of both St. Paul's UCC in Somerset and St. Luke's UCC in Flemington. She was active in the Lock Haven Hospital Auxiliary and served a term as the group's President. She enjoyed the new friends she met through the Auxiliary and the Senior Circle activities. Margretta was pleased that she knew many of the Haven Place employees through her weekly volunteering at the Lock Haven Hospital gift shop.

A private interment will be held at Somerset's St. John's Cemetery at a later date, where she will be laid to rest with her husband.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Lock Haven Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Fund, care of Mary Coploff, 20 Sylvan Drive, Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC., 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Facebook page.