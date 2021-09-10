Hughesville -- Margie Shay Fuoss-Starr, 50, of Hughesville went to Heaven on Sept. 7, 2021.

Margie was born November 15, 1970 in Muncy and is the daughter of the late Milton S. and Sara F. (Gulliver) Fuoss of Montgomery. She married John B. Starr on Aug. 20, 2011, and shared 10 years of marriage.

Margie was a loving mother, wife, sister and great friend to so many. Her joy came from the smile that she could give. She was employed by White Deer Treatment Center and a Lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Elimsport.

She is survived by her son Curtis Jacob Fuoss of Hampton, Va., her husband: John B. Starr, 3 daughters; Addalley Starr of Hughesville, Maggie (Ben) Bryan of Bellefonte, Kayleigh (Wenhua) Starr-Zhang of Bayside Hills, N.Y., 2 wonderful grandchildren; Aerowyn and Silas Zhang, her mother; Sara F. (Gulliver) Fuoss of Montgomery, two sisters; Jenny L. (Edward) Jendrzewski of Branford, Conn., Nancy J. (James) Myers of Montgomery, 2 brothers: Clyde J. (Teena) Fuoss of Unityville, Jeffrey W. (Fairie) Fuoss of Montgomery. She was also a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the First Baptist Church of Elimsport, 16818 State Rt 44, Allenwood, with Rev. Todd Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Friday, and on Saturday, from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Family will provide flowers so that memorial contributions may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Elimsport, 16818 State RT 44 Allenwood, PA 17810.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

