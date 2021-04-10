McElhattan -- Margaret Thelma Conser, 91, formerly of McElhattan, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at Susque View Home Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lock Haven.

Born June 7, 1929 in Avis, she was a daughter to the late Alfred Lupold and the former Elizabeth Fisher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond L. Conser March 7, 1989; a son, RJ Conser; and a daughter, Roberta L. "Snookie" Conser.

Thelma was a member of the New Life Worship Center in Turbotville. She retired after many years of service from the Wayne Township Landfill.

She is survived by a daughter, Liza A. Danqiuro of Woolrich; 4 grandchildren, Robi, Alex, Christine and Benjamin; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Roberta Moltz and Olive Kaufman.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

