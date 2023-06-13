Lock Haven, Pa. — Margaret S. Wenker, 87, of Redwing Rd., Lock Haven, passed away June 12, 2023 at the Williamsport UPMC Hospital.

She was born in Renovo, Pa. on Sept. 23, 1935 to the late Willard & Myra Zoe Raemsch Stiles. Margaret was a 1953 graduate of the Renovo Highschool and had worked for Bell telephone as a switchman until her retirement. She was a member of the Bell Telephone Pioneers, a homemaker and had been a member of the United Evangelical Lutheran Church of Lock Haven.

Survivors include her husband, Harry T. Wenker, whom she married June 20, 1964; one son, Douglas T. Wenker of Lock Haven; and a sister, Ruth (Richard) Kling of Wellsville, N.Y.

Funeral Services for Margaret S. Wenker will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC. 121 West Main St. Lock Haven, Pa 17745. Officiating will be Pastor Karl W. Runser. Interment will be in the North Bend Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to the services.

Memorials in Margaret's name may be made to United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 104 West Church St., Lock Haven, PA or the Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Rd. Lock Haven, PA.

Online thoughts and memories can be at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

