South Williamsport -- Margaret “Peggy” Mosteller Klotz peacefully passed from this life into the arms of her Lord and Savior while surrounded by her loved ones at home.

She was blessed with 85 years of life and took full advantage of those years. Peggy shared her love of Jesus through her daily actions. She loved fiercely, listened intently, dispensed advice in a direct, honest manner, and always found the best in those she met.

Attending a country schoolhouse in Eldred Township through 8th grade, Margaret could honestly say she walked to school, uphill, both ways, in the snow and she could show you the route to prove it! A 1952 graduate of Montoursville Area High School, one of her first positions was in bookkeeping at Neyhart’s Inc. where she met her soon-to-be husband of 64 years, Robert E. Klotz. Together they constructed their house in South Williamsport. In the following years, she would aptly manage their home while also serving as the bookkeeper for the family business, R.K. Electric for over 30 years.

Peggy’s legacy wasn’t found in her bookkeeping skills, but in her love of children. For nearly 40 years she opened her home to care for children. When agreeing to provide care for a child, Peggy’s simple promise was to treat them “as if they were one of her own” and did she ever! Daycare at Peg’s didn’t consist of Spaghetti O’s and coloring books. It was a true education in many unique skills. Her pupils might learn how to properly pull weeds from one of her flower beds one day and the next, learn the finer skills of baking from scratch, gardening, freezing corn, canning tomatoes, rolling pie crust, quilting, crochet, knitting, caring for African Violets, bird-watching at the kitchen window, feeding the fish at the koi pond, hemming a pair of pants, or any one of a seemingly endless supply of skills that she amassed over her life! Over the years she became a part of many local families who grew to love and celebrate her. The Penman, Durand, Pulver, Lamade, Mekhil, and Delvecchio families were especially dear to her. Collectively, Peg’s Kids were a very important part of her life.

Her love and attention was most intense when focused on her children and grandchildren. In all, the 7 individuals who call her Gram may have been the most blessed of all. Every skill that was lovingly taught built another layer of confidence and independence in her grandchildren. No grandchild escaped hours of pitting peaches, cutting corn, or pressing applesauce. During those hours, priceless conversations with Gram shaped their character and provided them wisdom for a lifetime. Most of all, her steady, unwavering, bullheaded love was always there for them. In Andy, Robby, Dan, Heather, Olivia, Kaitlyn, and Hannah her strong-willed, loving legacy will shine brightly for years to come.

1934 - 2020… It is often said that “your legacy is what happens in the dash.” For Peggy, there is a second dash that is infinite, 2020 - … In addition to eternal life with her Lord and Savior, her second dash will be expressed every time one of Peg’s Kids cans a jar of her Legendary Peaches, rolls a perfect pie crust, listens intently to another’s problems, loves unconditionally, and applies any of the other life skills she taught so faithfully.

Born Margaret Marie Mosteller on November 11, 1934, she married Robert Ernest Klotz on October 23, 1955. They celebrated 64 years of marriage together. Margaret’s father, Theodore F. Mosteller passed away when she was just 2 years old. Her late mother, Thelma F. Mosteller, raised her with help from Thelma’s brother, Sylvester Waltz, and his wife Elma on their Eldred Township farm.

She is survived by her husband Robert E. Klotz of South Williamsport, two children, Deborah Frey and Jonathan (Susan) Klotz, both of Eldred Township; seven Grandchildren and nine Great-Grandchildren – AJ (Natalie) Frey (Abel & Uriah), Rob (Nicole) Frey (Bella), Dan (Randi Lynn) Frey (Avery & Emmett), Heather (Ryan) Newhart (Ainsley & Ocie), Olivia (Steven) Segear (Zane & Kimber), Kaitlyn Klotz, & Hannah Klotz; and dozens of Peg’s Kids.

Visitation will be held at Spitler Funeral Home, Montoursville from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday June 16. A graveside service at Wildwood Cemetery will follow at 11:30 a.m. - all are welcome. Masks are welcome, but not required. Splashes of Peg’s favorite color, red, would be a joy to see. Please meet at the cemetery entrance for a procession to the service. Following the service an open air luncheon will be provided by the family at Herman and Luther’s, Route 87, Montoursville.

To honor Peggy’s life you may make a donation to her long-time church – Sovereign Grace Church, 325 Yetter Rd, Muncy, PA 17756, Dwell Orphan Care (https://www.dwellorphancare.org/checkout/donate?donatePageId=5ebabbdced52bb11d9fa3ef3), or a charity of your choice. Her brown eyes and smile would certainly light up if you made time read to a child or teach them a unique life skill.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Spitler Funeral Home.