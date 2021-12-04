Williamsport -- Margaret “Peggy” Louise Browne Wise, 97, of Williamsport passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday December 2, 2021, at the Gatehouse at Divine Providence.

She married Robert Campbell Wise on January 27, 1951, and they have shared 70 years of marriage.

Born December 14, 1923 in Williamsport, she was the eldest daughter of Carl Gray and Rebecca Shepherd Browne.

Following her graduation from Dickinson Junior College, she performed secretarial work at various times for the government, Flynn Insurance Agency and Lycoming College. Peggy enjoyed sewing, cooking, flower arranging, music, and travelling. She loved to take her children swimming up the Loyalsock Creek, continuing on a beloved family tradition started by her father. Peggy was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow and spending time with them brought her great joy and happiness. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and served on its altar guild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Nathanael W. Stoner; her sister and brother-in-law, Alice “Bunny” and Charles “Bud” Marler; her nephew, Christopher Gregg Marler; her brother, Robert S. Browne; and her brother-in-law, Victor E. Wise.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert; three children, David L. Wise and his wife, Leslie of Erdenheim; Carol L. Kirol and her husband Thomas of Williamsport; and Sandra W. Stoner and her husband, Herbert of Harrisburg; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Joyce Henninger Wise of Williamsport; and her niece and nephews.

A memorial service to honor Peggy’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 884 West Fourth Street, Williamsport.

Memorial donations in Peggy’s name may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 884 West Fourth Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

