Jersey Shore -- Margaret “Peggy” (Lake) Bierly, 88, of Jersey Shore went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

She was born on October 21, 1932 in Lock Haven and moved to Jersey Shore as an infant and lived her whole life there. She was the daughter of the late Anthony “Tony” and Lania Lake. Peggy was married to the late Seth M. Bierly on June 12, 1955. She worked for the Bell Telephone Company in Jersey Shore for ten years, then transferred to Williamsport for another ten years before raising her family. Later she worked at the Jersey Shore Hospital as Supervisor of Switch Board, Admissions and Credit & Collections Manager. She then went to work in the offices of Dr. Wittoff and Dr. Miller.

She is survived by her children; Eric Seth Bierly (Stephanie) of Lock Haven and Glenda K. McGill of Jersey Shore. She also has two grandsons; Brodrick and Seth McGill.

Peggy loved working in her garden, art work, music and her cats. She was a life long member of the Jersey Shore Presbyterian Church. There, she served over the years as Sunday school teacher, youth advisor, Deacon, choir member and President of the Women’s Association. In the late 1960’s, she served as head of the PTA for the Walnut Street School and instigated the 6th grade field trips, overcoming many obstacles to get them started.

In addition to her parents and husband, Peggy was preceded in death by her brother; Fred Lake and her nephew; Jeffery.

In keeping with Peggy’s wishes, a memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Jersey Shore Presbyterian Church. Donations may be given in her name to the church.

Arrangements handled by Rearick Carpenter Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.